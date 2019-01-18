BROOKVILLE — The Jefferson County community has rallied behind a Corsica boy and his family who share a miraculous kidney transplant story.
Jachin Bundy, who is 2 years old, received a kidney transplant from his father, Levi, in early December, according to his grandmother, Lisa Bundy.
A fish dinner to benefit “COTA (Children's Organ Transplant Association) For Team Jachin” will be held at the Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville on Jan. 25 from 4:30 p.m. until sold out.
Jachin Bundy had to fight before he was even born. When his mother, Heather, went for her 20-week ultrasound, she and her husband, Levi, found out something was wrong with his kidneys: posterior urethral valves.
He was born prematurely at 31 weeks old, according to the “Jachin's Journey” Facebook page.
Ever since, Jachin has been in and out of hospitals and doctor's offices, having to be monitored due to his chronic kidney disease.
In July of 2018, Levi was informed he was a positive match to give his son a kidney.
Jachin was released from the hospital on New Year's Eve, and after going back for a checkup on Jan. 2, was re-admitted for stomach issues.
Several fundraisers, such as a spaghetti dinner and bake sales, have already taken place, Bundy said. The family has also received donations from local individuals and churches.
“We are working with the Children's Organ Transplant Association — they are helping us raise funds in honor of Jachin,” Bundy said.
Neither of Jachin's parents are working right now, partly due to Levi's transplant surgery, Bundy said. She is the owner of Brookville Motor Sports, where Levi is the general manager.
Although Jachin's kidney is working fine and Levi is recovering well, Bundy said, the family will face a lifetime of transplant-related expenses.
Their goal is to raise $50,000.
“His dad was the donor, so Heather has to stay home and take care of both of them,” Bundy said. “Jachin may have to have another transplant later in life. These funds we raise will be available to them for the rest of his life.”
Organ transplants are something people don't often hear about, Bundy said, especially a rare case where a family member is the one who donated the organ.
The family has received a vast amount of support from the community, Bundy said.
Individuals are able to follow Jachin's story on two Facebook pages.
The dinner includes fish, a baked potato or macaroni and cheese, coleslaw and dessert. Take out orders are available. The price is $8 for adults is $8, $5 for children age 5-10 years old, and children under the age of 5 are free. Roseville Independent Chapel is located at 3598 U.S. Route 322 in Brookville.
There will also be a benefit concert for Jachin on Feb. 9 at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds at 1514 state Route 28 in Brookville, featuring the Americana group “The Reunion Band.” Brody's BBQ of Punxsutawney will provide a $10 meal and admission is free. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the band starts at 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the “Jachin's Journey” or “COTA for Team Jachin” Facebook pages.
