REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council awarded the May Citizen of the Month award to longtime resident Jack Matusky at this week’s meeting.
Matusky was honored for his involvement in Reynoldsville for most of the time he has lived there.
“Thank you, I’m humbled by this,” said Matusky. “I’m sure there are many more people in this community as deserving as I or maybe more so. I would like to thank the council for your efforts. It’s a thankless job.”
Matusky served on the Reynoldsville Recreation Committee for 25 years, where he helped operate the Reynoldsville Pool. He also served on the borough council for 14 years, holding the president’s seat for two years. Matusky is currently the citizen chairman of the vacancy board.
In the past, Matusky has also served on the Homecoming Committee and the Blueprint Committee. He also operates the Reynoldsville Cemetery.
“Volunteering is a great experience, I recommend it to anybody,” Matusky said.
He worked for the DuBois Area School District as a teacher and a principal before retiring in 2006.