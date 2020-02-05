REYNOLDSVILLE — Jacob d’Argy spoke at last month’s Reynoldsville council meeting to officially introduce himself to members of the community as he prepares to fully take on the operation of the Snyder-d’Argy funeral home following the unexpected death of Bernie Snyder.
d’Argy has made his home in Brookville, operating the funeral home there as well. When he began to take on the Snyder funeral home as well, it was because Snyder was ill. For the first year of working at the funeral home, he was always waiting for Snyder’s health to improve so they could introduce him to the community together.
“In the first year, Bernie was getting better, and his goal was to come downstairs and still be a part of the everyday scene. Seeing people and greeting people,” d’Argy said. “So I was kind of waiting for that.”
When Snyder unexpectedly died on Jan. 11 last year, d’Argy found himself with a funeral home, and few connections to the residents in town. While he had been waiting for Snyder to be able to be a team, he had put himself on hold a bit.
“The people in Reynoldsville had always been great. Since I’ve been here, they’ve been good to me, but now Bernie had died and I didn’t go through the steps of knowing anybody, because I was waiting to do it together,” d’Argy said.
He was also expecting a new baby at home, and had just opened up an event venue in Brookville, Chateau d’Argy. He wasn’t sure if he was ready to fully take on the operation of the funeral home under all these stressors. He realized about a month ago that he needed to do more.
“I miss him. I was excited about the idea of doing this with someone, because it would be fun, and Bernie was fun... I had this coming to myself moment of ‘I’m not honoring his memory,’” d’Argy said.
Joyce Snyder, Bernie’s wife, said Bernie had chosen d’Argy because he felt that he would take care of the funeral home as well as he had, and that he cared. He truly cares about the people and the grief through which they are going, which was important to Bernie.
d’Argy said in order for him to do the best he can do, he has to make the funeral home his. He has been working on renovations and new furniture to help make the funeral home feel like his. Joyce Snyder has been working alongside him with the changes.
“I came to the meeting as kind of a start to get to know some people and see some faces, turns out I knew a lot of people there anyway,” d’Argy said.