JAMES CITY — A James City man has been jailed after he allegedly attempted to sexually assault a woman.
Daniel Alan Gillespie, 33, of James City, has been charged with corruption of minors, a felony in the third degree, indecent exposure and indecent assault without consent of another person, both misdemeanors and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge James Martin’s office Aug. 24, 2020.
According to Pennsylvania State Police in Ridgway, a juvenile female came to the station to report that Gillespie had allegedly sexually assaulted her at a residence in Elk County Aug. 1, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
She also reportedly went to the Children’s Advocacy Center of McKean County for an interview Aug. 18, when she reportedly said on that night, Gillespie had been outside drinking with neighbors.
He allegedly tried to force her to touch his private area twice that night, according to the affidavit.
Gillespie’s preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 at Martin’s office. He is confined in the Elk County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail.