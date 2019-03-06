ST. MARYS — A James City man faces charges after a traffic stop which led police to allegedly discover he had been selling methamphetamine.
According to an affidavit of probable cause in the case, police stopped a silver Chevrolet Malibu driven by Ronald Michael Lucore, 31, of 227 Pennsylvania Avenue, James City, on Jan. 20 on Rightmeyer Street in St. Marys.
It was discovered Lucore was driving while his operating privilege was revoked, according to the affidavit. A bench warrant had also been issued for him for failure to pay a traffic citation.
Police took Lucore into custody and searched him, allegedly seizing a metal tube with white powder residue within it. According to police, a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance was spotted in the cup holder of the vehicle during the stop. The substance reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine. During the stop, officers also found a digital scale and a “smoking device” in the center console of the vehicle, as well as at least three cellular phones and stacks of $100 bills in a purse on the front passenger side floor.
The vehicle was impounded until a search warrant could be obtained.
Lucore was transported to the St. Marys Police Department and informed police they would find drug paraphernalia and drugs within the vehicle, according to the affidavit. According to police, he initially denied selling drugs, but later said, “gotta put gas in the tank somehow.” Further questioning resulted in Lucore telling officers the rates he would get for specific amounts and weights of methamphetamine, according to police.
Following a K-9 examination of the vehicle resulting in an indication it contained an illegal controlled substance, a search warrant for the vehicle was approved Feb. 1, according to the affidavit.
A search of the vehicle resulted in police finding additional drug paraphernalia, according to the affidavit. A forensic examination of Lucore’s cell phone indicated he was involved in the “possession, delivery and distribution of controlled substances, mainly methamphetamine, throughout the Elk County Area,” according to the affidavit. Specifically, police allege Lucore possessed crystal methamphetamine with the intent to deliver it to Margaret Ann Wisor, 40, of Johnsonburg, who was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop.
Felony charges of manufacture, delivery or possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture or deliver and criminal use of a communication facility; and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and use/possession of drug paraphernalia were filed against Lucore Feb. 22.
A preliinary hearing for Lucore is scheduled March 12 before Magisterial District Judge Mark Jacob in St. Marys.
He had been being held in the Elk County Prison in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.
Court documents available through the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania show Wisor was charged with two misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of use/possession of drug paraphernalia on Feb. 22.
A prelimiary hearing for Wisor is scheduled April 23 before Jacob.
