DuBOIS — Jamie Hoffer, 2020 DuBois Area Jaycee of the Year, joined the organization made up of area young working professionals in 2017 because she believed it is important to give back to the community.
“It has been a great experience being able to meet new people and help the DuBois community,” said Hoffer.
Hoffer, 27, is currently serving her second year as the organization’s treasurer and was also the vice president of community development.
In 2020, she was chairperson of the group’s Thanksgiving dinners, an event in which the Jaycees deliver boxes of turkey, mashed potatoes, pies and other sides to families in the community who may not be fortunate enough to purchase their own Thanksgiving meal.
“Every year we reach out to the local guidance counselors to acquire a list of children who they think would be in need of a Thanksgiving dinner,” said Hoffer. “We then typically get to hand deliver them to the families Thanksgiving morning.”
With the pandemic, Hoffer also led the Jaycees effort to start a new fundraiser.
“The Jaycees wanted to give back to some of the businesses that help us so much throughout the years so we made up a gift card tree which was comprised of the Jaycees purchasing 10 $20 gift cards for local businesses and then we raffled off $5 chances,” said Hoffer. “It was a great way to give something back to the businesses who helped us and to help raise money for our organization as well.”
Although Hoffer enjoys many of the Jaycees’ activities — including the Easter egg hunt, charitable giving and scholarships because they all are about giving back to the community — she said Thanksgiving dinners and Christmas shopping spree are two of her favorites.
“For Christmas shopping we get a different group of children and get to go shopping for them at Walmart and are able to deliver them to the school so the children are able to have a nice Christmas,” said Hoffer.
Hoffer said she was grateful and surprised when she learned she was named Jaycee of the Year.
“The Jaycees has made so much progress over the last year with the different donation drives for businesses and food for families all while navigating the world of COVID-19,” said Hoffer. “I am truly honored and thankful to be named Jaycee of the Year and look forward to the great things we will tackle this year.”
Born and raised in DuBois, Hoffer is a 2011 graduate of DuBois Area High School. She went on to study petroleum and natural gas engineering at Penn State University, graduating in 2015. Immediately after graduation, she relocated to West Virginia after accepting a full-time position as a fracturing engineer with Baker Hughes.
“I moved back to my hometown in 2016 to begin my real estate career at my family’s business, Hoffer Realty Associates,” said Hoffer. “I am blessed to be the third generation Hoffer to work at Hoffer Realty following in the footsteps of my dad and grandparents. I can honestly say I enjoy going to work every day.”
At Hoffer Realty Associates, she is a real estate salesperson and is pursuing her broker’s license. Her grandparents started Hoffer Realty in 1982.
With approximately 23 active members, Hoffer said the Jaycees, also known as the Junior Chamber of Commerce, always welcome new members between the ages of 21 to 40. The Jaycees meet once a month and it’s a great way to meet new people, she said.
“I went to my first meeting in late 2016 all by myself and instantly felt like I fit in,” said Hoffer. “I didn’t actually become a member until the beginning of 2017 and have only missed a few meetings since. If you ever want to join and need a friend please reach out and I would be glad to go to introduce you to everyone. I think it’s filled with wonderful people who are hardworking and try to give back to the community that we all have known and loved by volunteering and fundraising.”
As she continues her membership in the Jaycees, Hoffer said she’d like to continue to run the gift card tree raffle to help support local businesses.
“We are always looking for more ideas and suggestions,” said Hoffer. “If you are wondering how you can help, please come to a meeting.”
Anyone who may be interested in joining the Jaycees is invited to attend one of their monthly meetings held on the third Tuesday of each month at the Fairfield Inn in DuBois at 7 p.m. The next meeting will be Tuesday, March 16.