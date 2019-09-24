REYNOLDSVILLE — The side parking lot of Bilo was turned into a concert and cookout venue for the Jammin’ at Bilo event held for the Reynoldsville Library on Saturday.
Tom Duffey was named the man with the ideas when it came to the event. He first had the idea to bring bands in to play. He was discussing the idea while he was in Bilo one day, and Ed Gulvas, Bilo owner, overheard so he agreed to host the concert in the parking lot and reached out to Pepsi to sponsor the event.
Pepsi will sponsor for non-profit organizations, so Duffey decided to donate to the Reynoldsville Public Library. They reached out to librarian Carl Rebon to set the project in motion.
Gulvas donated all of the hot dogs and condiments from Bilo, Utz donated potato chips, while Pepsi donated beverages and large banners for the event.
The stage for the band was a flatbed truck, donated by Jamie Meholic of 814 Home and Hardware. All of the proceeds raised during the event were given to the library.
A large crowd gathered in the parking lot when the band, Cats, Jammers and Friends, started to play. The band is composed of a group of friends who decided to play for the event.
“It’s almost like a town picnic. That’s what I’d call it,” said Susan Duffey.
The band played a mixture of music for the crowd, and there were plenty of hot dogs to go around. Many people brought out their lawn chairs and filled the side parking lot for the concert.
“This is something new, we’ve never done this before,” said Rebon. “I wouldn’t mind having it again in the future.”
Susan Duffey said this concert is one of the most impromptu events that Reynoldsville has had. She hopes the concert catches on, and they are able to hold more events like this one in the future.