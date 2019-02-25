FALLS CREEK — The DuBois Regional Airport continues to see growth each month in the number of commercial passengers flying to and from the airport, according to information provided at Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting.
This past month was the best January in the past five years in total passenger numbers, said airport Manager Bob Shaffer. The passenger counts for January 2019 totaled 718, which was a 24 percent increase compared to January 2018. Of those passengers, 339 flew inbound to DUJ, and 379 flew outbound from DUJ.
Southern Airways Express, operator of the Essential Air Service routes from the DuBois Regional Airport, previously announced that 10,478 passengers either arrived or departed from DuBois in 2018. That is up from 7,464 passengers in 2017, an increase of 40 percent. In a two-year comparison from 2016–2018, DUJ has seen a 370 percent increase in passenger traffic.
“We’re continuing to see steady growth in commercial passenger counts each month,” said Shaffer. “The consistent operation of Southern Airways is our bedrock for the continued growth with on-time departures, affordable rates and frequency flights to Pittsburgh and Baltimore that ideally align with connection flights on other airlines, including Southern’s partner, American Airlines. It is a simple formula that Southern is executing very well for our tri-county region.”
Also announced at the monthly meeting, the reliability rate for commercial flights for the month of January was 98 percent, meaning that the number of scheduled outbound flights successfully took off on time, excluding weather delays or cancellations.
Flights on Southern Airways from DuBois to Pittsburgh or Baltimore range from $29-$59 depending on how far in advance tickets are booked.
For the full schedule of early morning and late afternoon flights to both airports with advanced pricing information, visit www.duboisairport.com or www.iflysouthern.com, or call 800-329-0485, and use airport code DUJ to inquire about flights leaving DuBois.
