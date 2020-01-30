FORCE — A 2018 grant received by the Jay Township Water Authority is expected to be put to use this spring.
Jay Township Water Authority Operator/Foreman Patrick Watkavitch said the authority was awarded a grant for more than $660,000 for replacing and installing water meters and water lines in the Force area in Elk County.
“The water lines in that section of town in Force were put it in the late ‘40s,” he said. “The pipe composition is asbestos cement. Over the years, that deteriorates. It’s time now to start getting that out, due to the leaking and seeping and the health effects with the asbestos.”
Since the grant was awarded, the water authority’s biggest hold up has been getting easements to access the properties, he said.
“The project will be out for bid after a few more easements,” Watkavitch said.
The project is anticipated to begin in the spring, and should take a couple of months, Watkavitch said.
Drivers and residents in Force should expect some roads to be closed, at least partially, when the excavating company starts digging, Watkavitch said.
Also included in the grant was funds for new water meters. At least 100 water meters have been installed in the Force area, Watkavitch said.
“We have radio-reading capabilities now,” he said. “So, we can drive by and download the meter readings that way.”