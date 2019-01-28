Local attorney Greg Kruk, who was presented with the 63rd Annual DuBois Area Jaycees’ Distinguished Service Lifetime Achievement Award at Saturday’s Greater DuBois Area Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development’s Business Bash and Awards Ceremony at the Lakeview Lodge, has no regrets about volunteering with a variety of area organizations over the past 40 years.
“Raffles. Chicken barbecues. Jumping out of a coffin to scare people unannounced. Taking kids on shopping sprees on Christmas. The 10K races. The 5K races. The Walkathon. Walking 20 miles, and I did it. I don’t believe it but I did it,” Kruk said when accepting the award. “I forgot to mention selling apple butter door-to-door the first Sunday of March, and I always remember it’s never warm the first Sunday. And you never saw curtains fly as fast as when you’re knocking on the doors to sell apple butter.”
Kruk said it has been his pleasure to volunteer.
“God willing, and with the help of other people, I’m going to continue,” He said.
Jaycees President Zachary Dippold said the award holds recipients to the highest standards, most notably over three main areas of focus, in which this year’s recipient excels — outstanding community service, success in their chosen vocation and service to God and Church.
Dippold said Kruk truly defines what it means to be a Jaycee and a humanitarian. While attending Dubois Area High School, Kruk was a member of the school’s football team.
“Always quite the quiet individual he attained a rather peculiar nickname, ‘Gabby,’ and this wasn’t for being outspoken,” Dippold said. “Upon graduating in 1969 third in his class, I’m sure many knew this humble man was moving on to bigger adventures.”
Kruk was a 1973 Bucknell graduate and then moved on to Pitt Law school where he graduated in 1977. His service to his community started very quickly and he joined the DuBois Jaycee chapter in 1976 where he remained a member until 1986 at the age of 35 at the time was the maximum age for membership. He served as president from 1983 to 1984.
His fellow Jaycee members honored him with being a Pennsylvania Jaycee International Senator upon retiring from the organization.
“The community service certainly didn’t stop there as he’s actively engaged in many organizations, including our local YMCA as director from ‘92-’98, the DuBois Lions from the 1980s to present day, and is currently on the board of directors for the DuBois Public Library,” said Dippold.
Aside from being a leader in the community, Kruk has diligently served this area through his chosen vocation since 1978, Dippold said. He was admitted to the Pennsylvania Bar in 1977 where his career began as a local attorney. He is also a member of the Jefferson County Bar Association, and served as a past secretary for the association. Being an attorney has allowed him to provide significant pro bono services to the populations of Jefferson and Clearfield counties, as well as serving as a solicitor for several municipalities.
Kruk is also fully devoted to church and to God, said Dippold. He’s been an avid member of the Knights of Columbus for more than three decades, and served as Grand Knight from 2000-2002.
“But potentially, his most passionate service is that to his local parish, the Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church,” said Dippold. “He’s served on the church council for more than 30 years, and is instrumental in fundraising through leading various projects and initiatives.”
“The next quote may be the most telling statement of this man’s achievements and merits to receive this award,” said Dippold. “Father Vasyl Banyk was asked about his support to the church and he replied, ‘He is my go-to guy and I seek his opinion before many final decisions. This Church works because of Greg.”
Kruk thanked the Chamber, the Jaycees and his “wonderful family that are here tonight. I won’t tell you how they got me here, but it had something to do with a promise of free pierogis for a month.”
“This award also means a lot to me because of the people who received it previously,” said Kruk. “All those wonderful people who gave so much to this community, and when you think about it, the community is all of us. It’s our friends, our relatives, our neighbors, our families. So when you volunteer you’re doing that to help all of us. So, thank you to all of you. That’s all I have to say. Don’t ever be afraid to volunteer. You’ll meet the greatest people there are.”
