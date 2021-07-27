JOHNSONBURG — In a special effort to honor local veterans, the Johnsonburg Community Center has started a “Wall of Honor” initiative.
Tameryn Distler, a worker at the JCC, said the project began this summer. The veterans’ photos will be displayed in the center’s gymnasium on the wall, upstairs surrounding the walking track, she said.
One question often asked, said Distler, is whether the photos can be in color –the answer is no, the photos should be black and white, or sepia-colored.
Currently, the framed photos are $175, and will be $200 after Sept. 1, said Distler. Proceeds benefit the JCC and its programs.
So far, there are about 14 veterans included, she said. The photos are a framed 8-by-10 size. Those interested can walk in and ask for an application, or call 814-965-2010 for more information. Visit the JCC on Facebook.