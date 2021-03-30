BROOKVILLE — A Reynoldsville woman is facing charges following an incident where she allegedly harassed a worker at the Jefferson County Jail while she was an inmate there.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Cassidy Lynn Kaizer, 38, of Reynoldsville on March 11 including one felony charge of aggravated harassment by prisoner, one misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure, and one summary charge of harassment –course of conduct with no legitimate purpose, according to court documents.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called to the jail following an alleged assault of a jail employee by an inmate. Police interviewed the employee, who alleged they went to Kaizer’s cell because they could hear Kaizer kicking the door.
The victim alleged that when they approached the cell door, they saw Kaizer standing in front of her cell door kicking it while nude. The employee kicked the door to get Kaizer’s attention and asked why she was kicking the door.
According to the affidavit, as soon as they finished the sentence, Kaizer turned and allegedly spit out the open window of the cell door. The spit reportedly landed on the employee’s arm in two spots.
Police interviewed Kaizer, who said she was upset and did not want to be in her cell any longer. She also said she wanted to be transferred to Clearfield County Jail, and that she was kicking the door to get the worker’s attention.
Kaizer said when she heard someone kick her door, she turned and spit out the window, according to the affidavit.
The incident was captured by Jefferson County Jail surveillance and photos were taken of the spit on the employee’s arm, according to the affidavit.
Kaizer currently has a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 4 with Magisterial Judge Greg Bazylak.