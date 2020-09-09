BROOKVILLE – The Burn Ban enacted at the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting on Aug. 25, 2020 has been lifted.
According to Tracy W. Zents, Director of Emergency Services for Jefferson County, a no-burn advisory was put in place on Thursday, Aug. 20 due to extremely dry conditions. Jefferson County was placed in a “D1” category for Moderate Drought conditions.
“While conditions have improved, it’s still important to know that the county is still suffering from drought conditions as many of our residents are still hauling water for their homes and farms,” Zents said. “With the rain recently, conditions have improved to allow the burn ban to be lifted.”
The county is also cautioning everyone to still burn responsibly when conditions are damp and to conserve water until drought conditions improve.
“We appreciate everyone’s cooperation,” Zents said.