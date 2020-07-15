BROOKVILLE — During the Jefferson County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning, it was announced that the search for a new Veteran’s Affairs director is ongoing.
Commissioner Herb Bullers said local veterans have been involved in the process of finding a replacement for Krupa Steele, who resigned from the position at the end of May.
“It’s important to know that the veteran group has met, and has discussed a few of the people that they do want to do another interview with. It’s taken some time, but they’re taking their time to make sure we get the right person,” Bullers said.
He felt this process and development is important to share with the public. No names of who is being considered for the position were given.
“As far as the Veteran’s Office, Dave Reitz is there, he’s doing a very good job taking care of things for us,” Bullers said.
Reitz has been acting as the interim director since being appointed during the June 9 commissioners meeting.