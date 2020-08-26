FALLS CREEK — The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority will be having a hazardous waste collection day at the Falls Creek Goodwill on Sept. 12.
Items that will be accepted are electronics like televisions, computers and batteries, as well as household cleaners and chemicals. This collection is for Jefferson County residents only, and must be pre-registered on the website ecsr.net or call 1-866-815-0016.
When registering online, residents will get to choose what time they want to drop their items off. Donna Cooper, of the authority, said this helps keep everything moving smoothly during the day.
“The company that we’re working with is taking all kinds of precautions because of the pandemic,” said Cooper. “This collection gives residents the opportunity to safely dispose of items that contain hazardous materials.”
She said the number one phone call she gets everyday is “where do I get rid of old TVs?” When there is not a hazardous recycling day scheduled, residents can also take electronics, like TVs, to Archive Management in Brockport. The business is partnering with another electronics recycler to accept electronics.
Cooper said they will be charging for the recycling, and will likely be higher prices than the waste authority, but if someone can’t keep an item until the next collection days in spring and fall, it’s a good opportunity to still recycle.
Cooper said they hate to see these things be disposed of improperly or end up in the landfills. There is a charge for the materials;
- Tube/CRT televisions and monitors –60 cents per pound
- All other electronics –40 cents per pound
- Paint –63 cents per pound
- Household hazardous waste –$1 per pound
- Bulbs and batteries –75 cents per pound
- Propane gas grill tanks –$4 each
“Even during the pandemic people are still recycling which is great. We’re actually seven tons higher than what we were at this time last year. So, that’s a good thing, that’s the direction we want to head,” Cooper said.
The authority is considering adding another recycling site at Sykesville, but this is in the early stages.
Jefferson County recycled over 31,000 tons in 2018, and the state as a whole recycled 9.7 million tons, according to Cooper. Jefferson County’s recycling equates to removing 11,000 cars from the road in 2018.
“We’re creating jobs in the county. It’s either the hauling and the processing of the recyclables, or it’s manufacturing such as Owens-Illinois that uses the glass that’s getting recycled, so there’s a lot of benefit to recycling,” Cooper said.