REYNOLDSVILLE — During Monday evening’s Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) meeting, several donations were approved.

A substantial amount of donations have been made to the Tom Tinker Scholarship Fund, in memory of Drafting, Design and Engineering Instructor Tom Tinker, including contributions from:

  • Brenda Hodge, $20
  • Patricia Leach, $25
  • Nora Jenney, $25
  • Joseph and Kathryn Bowser, $25
  • Rose and Michael Weaver, $25
  • Frederick and Nancy Keen, $25
  • Bonnie Skinner, $50
  • Richard and Marilyn Hoare, $50
  • Sherry and Keith Johnson and Kim Roman, $75
  • Dennis and Deborah Bonanno, $100
  • Larry and Leslee Galluzzi, $100
  • Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Lesniewski, $100
  • James and Shirley Kockler, $100

The following donations to Jeff Tech were also accepted:

  • Pittsburgh Regional Food Service Directors for the holiday dinner, $250
  • Barbara Pisarchick of Brockway for the holiday dinner, $100
  • Reynoldsville Elks Lodge #519 for the backpack program, $50
  • Grant funds from the Collision Repair Education Foundation for Auto Collision Repair Shop, $2,200

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos