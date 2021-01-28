REYNOLDSVILLE — During Monday evening’s Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) meeting, several donations were approved.
A substantial amount of donations have been made to the Tom Tinker Scholarship Fund, in memory of Drafting, Design and Engineering Instructor Tom Tinker, including contributions from:
- Brenda Hodge, $20
- Patricia Leach, $25
- Nora Jenney, $25
- Joseph and Kathryn Bowser, $25
- Rose and Michael Weaver, $25
- Frederick and Nancy Keen, $25
- Bonnie Skinner, $50
- Richard and Marilyn Hoare, $50
- Sherry and Keith Johnson and Kim Roman, $75
- Dennis and Deborah Bonanno, $100
- Larry and Leslee Galluzzi, $100
- Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Lesniewski, $100
- James and Shirley Kockler, $100
The following donations to Jeff Tech were also accepted:
- Pittsburgh Regional Food Service Directors for the holiday dinner, $250
- Barbara Pisarchick of Brockway for the holiday dinner, $100
- Reynoldsville Elks Lodge #519 for the backpack program, $50
- Grant funds from the Collision Repair Education Foundation for Auto Collision Repair Shop, $2,200