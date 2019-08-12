REYNOLDSVILLE — Although Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s school year doesn’t begin until Aug. 27, its administrators and staff members have been preparing for it all summer long.
Principal Melissa Mowrey said she spends a lot of time getting schedules ready for teachers and students throughout the summer.
“This year, we switched to a new student management system, so I have also been taking time to learn about it,” she said.
Staff members also take calls from interested parents and students in the summertime, Mowrey said, adding that the school will accept applications up until the first day Aug. 27.
“This summer, we spent some time planning our Positive Behavior Support Program incentives for students, and I worked on some themed luncheons for our faculty and staff,” she said. “The luncheons are a great way for everyone to relax during the work day and enjoy each other’s company.”
Front-office staff members are preparing first-day folders for students that provide families of students and students themselves with important information, Mowrey said. Student oritentation is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said summer is a time for grant writing for services, equipment and school-safety improvements, too.
“We are hard at work here, along with our teacher leaders, planning for the upcoming school year,” he said. “We continue to shape our competency-based grading system, as well as our school-wide expectations.”
Several teachers are planning to implement new academic courses, Fillman said, and have been building those cirriculums. A “Foundations for Life” course will be offered this year, as well as a new business math course in entrepreneurship and “Headlines and News” this fall.
Personnel decisions and staff assignments are also done before school starts, Fillman said.
“Our business staff goes about the process of closing down the previous year and opening the books for the current school year,” Fillman said. “Our maintenance and custodial staff prepare the building both through maintaining functionality and cleanliness.
“They all do a great job making sure the building is ready for learning experiences in the fall.”
For more information on applications, call 814-653-8265.