REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech vo-tech has been approved to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision program, beginning with the 2018-2019 school year.
This program allows the school to provide a free breakfast and lunch each day to all students. No paperwork is required for the parents or guardians to complete — all students will receive free meals automatically.
In order to receive free meals, students need to select the correct food components to qualify as a complete meal under established guidelines.
At breakfast, students need to select at least three items from the four types of food groups, and one of these items must be 1/2 cup of fruit or juice. The four food groups that make a free breakfast are grain, grain or meat, fruit and/or juice and milk.
The lunch requirements are similar, except students must select at least three items the from five food groups, and at least one item must be 1/2 cup of fruit or 1/2 cup of a vegetable. If a student does not take the correct components, the school is required to charge regular prices for each individual item.
The staff at Jeff Tech will help the students make the correct selections so that they can receive a free meal.
In addition to the free healthy lunch and breakfast meals, students can continue to purchase additional food, snack and drink items at a la carte prices but must have money on their lunch account to purchase these items.
Jeff Tech offers a variety of breakfast choices including breakfast pizza, bagels, yogurt parfaits, eggs and many other items. We also offer a large variety of choices at lunch such as sandwich bar, salads, pizza, entrees, and fresh fruits and vegetables.
As in past school years, students have the option of paying for additional items in the serving line or depositing money into their lunch account online.
