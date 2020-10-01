REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) board approved several contracts, purchases and personnel items at Monday evening’s meeting.
Contracts/purchases
- Jeff Tech will enter into an agreement with Kajeet Retroactive for mobile hotspots in the amount of $8,504.36 for student distance learning.
- It was approved that Jeff Tech purchase a Transit-150 passenger van at $40,000.
- Jeff Tech will pay $157,121.85 to Hager Paving from the capital projects account for the Diesel Mechanics building road paving project.
- It was approved that Jeff Tech enter into an agreement with Amos E. Rudolph to oversee the bid specifications for the “Farm to Refrigerator” building project in the amount of $33,150.
Grants
- It was approved that Jeff Tech accept its “Continuity of Education for Career and Technical Centers Grant” through the Pennsylvania Department of Education for $69,517.
Personnel
- The Jeff Tech Joint Operating Committee approved a one-year extension for the current agreement between Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical School Committee and the Jefferson County-DuBois Area Vocational Technical Education Association.
- Breanne Deeb was hired as a special education coordinator effective Aug. 24, 2020.
- Jeff Tech approved temporarily participating in the “Seamless Summer Option” or the Summer Food Service Plan for breakfast and lunch. Students will continue to receive free lunch and breakfast under either program, extended until Dec. 31, 2020, or until funds are exhausted.
Donations
The following donations were accepted by Jeff Tech:
- Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Brookville for the backpack program, $500
- Fraternal Order of the Eagles in Falls Creek for the backpack program, $100
- Sandy Hose Co. No. 1 in DuBois for the backpack program, $100
- Genny Kerr of Brookville for the backpack program, $200
- Nonperishable food items from Jessica Wilson for the backpack program, $65
- The 2020-2021 student assistance program agreement with the Clearfield-Jefferson Drug and Alcohol Commission has been processed.