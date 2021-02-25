REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee members approved several agenda items during Monday evening’s virtual meeting.
Contracts/purchases
- The Practical Nursing simulation equipment was awarded in the amount of $59,421. These funds are coming from the CARES HEERF (Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund) grant.
- Jeff Tech will enter into an agreement with C.M. Eichenlaub Company to inspect the bleachers for $1,600.
- A Farm to Refrigerator Program land use agreement with Kevin and Erin Plummer was approved.
Personnel
- Jeff Tech has accepted the resignation of Health Assisting Instructor Alicia Hawk as of June 30, 2021. She will continue as a substitute for Jeff Tech and part-time employee for Practical Nursing Adult Education.
- Jane Flohr was approved as a substitute for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and academic purposes.