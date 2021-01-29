REYNOLDSVILLE — The first Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) meeting of 2021 included the approval of several agenda items.
Contracts/purchases
- It was approved that Jeff Tech purchase 17 laptops and service plans for $19,999.99 to assist with remote learning. A budget transfer was presented.
- Jeff Tech also approved purchasing 20 of these laptops for the Practical Nursing Program for $24,401.20.
Personnel
- The committee approved the resignation of Jeff Tech custodian Scott Hartman, effective Feb. 1, 2021.
- Eric Bradford will be hired as a full-time custodian effective when practical.
- Chelsea Engle was added to the school substitute list.
Facility usage
- Community Action Inc. will use the facilities on Wednesdays from 5:15-8:30 p.m. for GED preparation classes.
Information
- It was approved that Jeff Tech will begin to bid equipment under the Practical Nursing CARES Grant.
- The public is invited to participate in the school’s Wellness Committee. Those who are interested may contact Business Manager Sherry Hasselman.