REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) board members approved several agenda items at Monday evening’s meeting in the gymnasium.
Contracts/purchases
- The board approved a $20,000 transfer from Jeff Tech’s general fund budget for safety and security to upgrade the camera system in the amount of $62,335.73.
- Jeff Tech voted to purchase three temperature-verification Kiosks for $2,602.68 under the COVID-19 School Health and Safety Grant. It was also approved that the school purchase 240 Lenovo laptop computers at $250 per computer using this same grant, in the total amount of $60,000.
Grants
Jeff Tech accepted the following grants:
- Perkins Secondary grant in the amount of $197, 056.
- COVID-19 School Health and Safety Grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for $90,000.
Personnel
- Brenda Hodge is to be hired as practical nursing instructor as of July 29, 2020.
- Melissa Sturrock’s resignation as practical nursing instructor was accepted, effective Aug. 7, 2020.
- Cara Davenport was hired as practical nursing coordinator effective July 21, 2020 through June 30, 2025.
- John Barr was hired as half-time diesel/heavy equipment instructor as of Aug. 24, 2020.
- Breanne Deeb and Mollie McMinn were hired as special education instructor as of Aug. 24, 2020, and Nora Jenney as a special education paraprofessional.
- Haley McCombs was hired as special education secretary, effective July 27, 2020.
Information
The following items were sold through an online auction:
- 2004 car trailer, $9,250
- 2003 Chevy box truck, $3,201
- ALM Model 9001 auto lift, $800
- National Geographic magazines, $3
- Wrestling mats, $580
A donation from Giant Eagle Apples for Students program in the amount of $8 was accepted for Jeff Tech’s holiday dinner program.