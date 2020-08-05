REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) board members approved several agenda items at Monday evening’s meeting in the gymnasium.

Contracts/purchases

  • The board approved a $20,000 transfer from Jeff Tech’s general fund budget for safety and security to upgrade the camera system in the amount of $62,335.73.
  • Jeff Tech voted to purchase three temperature-verification Kiosks for $2,602.68 under the COVID-19 School Health and Safety Grant. It was also approved that the school purchase 240 Lenovo laptop computers at $250 per computer using this same grant, in the total amount of $60,000.

Grants

Jeff Tech accepted the following grants:

  • Perkins Secondary grant in the amount of $197, 056.
  • COVID-19 School Health and Safety Grant through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for $90,000.

Personnel

  • Brenda Hodge is to be hired as practical nursing instructor as of July 29, 2020.
  • Melissa Sturrock’s resignation as practical nursing instructor was accepted, effective Aug. 7, 2020.
  • Cara Davenport was hired as practical nursing coordinator effective July 21, 2020 through June 30, 2025.
  • John Barr was hired as half-time diesel/heavy equipment instructor as of Aug. 24, 2020.
  • Breanne Deeb and Mollie McMinn were hired as special education instructor as of Aug. 24, 2020, and Nora Jenney as a special education paraprofessional.
  • Haley McCombs was hired as special education secretary, effective July 27, 2020.

Information

The following items were sold through an online auction:

  • 2004 car trailer, $9,250
  • 2003 Chevy box truck, $3,201
  • ALM Model 9001 auto lift, $800
  • National Geographic magazines, $3
  • Wrestling mats, $580

A donation from Giant Eagle Apples for Students program in the amount of $8 was accepted for Jeff Tech’s holiday dinner program.

