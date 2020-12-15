REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s Committee approved several contracts and purchases, as well as generous donations, at its Dec. 9 meeting.
Contracts/Purchases
- It was approved that Jeff Tech purchase 181 computers for $45,250 from Integra One. Funding will come from the GEER grant for Career and Technical Education centers.
- It was approved Jeff Tech purchase three Lenovo ThinkPads for $790.12 each, totaling $3,827.16.
- It was approved Jeff Tech purchase 20 “enhanced bottle-filling stations” with filters for $19,798, as well as four aluminum bun pan racks and covers for $656.
- Jeff Tech will enter into a lighting project with Schaedler Yesco Distribution to purchase 3,800 LED bulbs and 25 fixtures for $22,757.15.
- Jeff Tech will continue to retain services of Kristin Van Strien for E-rate application services for funding in 2021-2022.
MiscellaneousThe regular Jeff Tech meetings for the 2021 year will be held on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m., with the exception of the reorganization meeting in December, and no meetings in July and November.
The CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) class will be offered to Jeff Tech seniors in the Diesel/Heavy Equipment curriculum, and tuition for that class will be waived.
InformationItems being sold through the Municibid auction, with proceeds going to the capital projects account, include five Manikin cases, four garage door openers and a Scantron machine.
Jeff Tech accepted the following donations:
- A paint gun with accessories for Auto Collision shop, valued at $1,000
- Four doors and a hood from Clinger Metals in Reynoldsville, valued at $400, for Auto Collision shop
- A heavy truck transmission and hydraulic brake rear from Novey Recycling in Clearfield for the Diesel Mechanic program, valued at $625.
- A 2003 GMC Box Truck from Legacy Trucking Centers for the Diesel Mechanic shop, valued at $9,000.
- A wheel bearing from Chapman Auto Parts of DuBois, valued at $100.
- A monetary donation of $100 from World War II Memorial Post of Brockway.
- A monetary donation from Stoltz Toyota for the backpack program in the amount of $1,000.