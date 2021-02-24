REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee members approved several miscellaneous and informational matters during Monday evening’s virtual meeting.
Miscellaneous
- The adult integrated tuition for classes over 1,250 hours will remain at $6,250 for the 2021-2022 school year. Classes under 1,250 will remain at $5,000.
- The adult CDL (Commercial Driver’s License) program tuition will remain at $4,700 for the 2021-2022 school year with no increase.
- Practical Nursing Program tuition will remain at $16,500 for the 2021-2022 school year with no increase.
- Jeff Tech will provide homebound instruction for a student retroactive until Oct. 1, 2021.
- Welding shop items will be discarded, including three welding simulators with gloves, helmets and joint configurations, and various disassembled parts.
Information
- Jeff Tech has entered into an agreement with Total Energy Resources for 36 months at a 12 percent savings rate.
- Jeff Tech accepted donations for the Tom Tinkler Scholarship Fund — an anonymous contribution of $100, and a donation from Nicholas and Margaret Hammer in the amount of $200.
- The committee also approved a $100 donation for the holiday dinner.