REYNOLDSVILLE — Fifteen Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) art club students made their way around Reynoldsville early this week, painting holiday-cheer creations on Main Street business windows.
This is the third year the students have painted Christmas and winter-weather related designs — such as Christmas trees and a nativity scene — on windows, said Jeff Tech art and mathematics instructor Angela Dragich. The windows are festive and cheerful just in time for Reynoldsville’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony Friday.
The effort is organized through the Reynoldsville Community Association (RCA), which donates painting supplies, Dragich added.
The students ate pizza cooked by Jeff Tech’s cafeteria staff for lunch that day.
Different Reynoldsville businesses participated this year, including George’s Hotdogs, Annie’s Hometown Restaurant, Jessica Geer Family Salon and Rose’s on Main floral shop. Helping Hands Food Pantry, S&T Bank, Reynoldsville Magistrate Court, Reynoldsville Hardware, J.D. Ryan law office and the Reynoldsville American Legion also participated.
The students come from several Jeff Tech shops, and are from several districts, including DuBois, Brookville and Punxsutawney, Dragich says.
Dragich and the students return to clean the paint off of the windows in early January.