REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) art students are preparing for winter roads in a creative way this year.
According to art and mathematics instructor Angela Dragich, students in Jeff Tech art classes are participating in PennDOT District 10’s “Paint the Plow” program, which is used to raise awareness of the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s public safety efforts.
This year’s theme is “Know Before You Go” — an app and tracking system through PennDOT’s 511PA system that displays where plow and salt trucks are and where they’ve already been, according to www.penndot.gov.
PennDOT and www.511pa.com released the tool last year, so that when people awake to find roads coated in snow, there is a way to find out what routes are best to take.
As part of the project, students are encouraged to paint a design on the snow plow, which can either relate to the theme or represent Jeff Tech.
The plow to which the art students will contribute will be displayed at the Jefferson County Maintenance office for its Oct. 25 open house, and will also be used during the winter-weather months in Jefferson County.
Dragich, who won Jeff Tech’s Teacher of the Year Award last year, said students are eager to start painting.
“Art class students are designing an image for our unique canvas now,” she said.
Jeff Tech Adminstrative Director Barry Fillman said something like this is a great opportunity for the students involved in transpiration careers or art programs.
“Our students thrive on these oportunties to mix technical skill with creativity,” he said. “It will be a special point of pride to see the plow as it’s used throughout the county to keep residents safe.”
The plow project is just another way for students to participate in a creative outlet that makes a connection between the skills they’re learning and the community itself, Fillman said.
“Hopefully (the plow) will put a smile on the faces of those who have a connection to Jeff Tech.”
