REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Art Instructor Angela Dragich is celebrating “Youth Art Month” with her students, while also keeping them creatively connected through the school closure.
Dragich said Jeff Tech typically hosts two art shows per year, one at CREATE Brookville in January and one in mid March/April. For the last two years, there has been an art show at the Winkler Gallery in DuBois.
“The students were persistent on wanting to display their artwork in some way,” she said.
Dragich follows a number of art teachers, the National Art Education Association and Pennsylvania Art Education Association on social media.
“I came up with the idea to feature at least one student every day in March for Youth Art Month as a ‘Virtual Art Show’ on our art Instagram,” she said.
Dragich promoted the idea to all of her classes, and students signed up to be featured throughout the month of March.
“This was a great way to focus on a number of Jeff Tech students and their talents and skills,” Dragich said. “It also gave me a way to feature my seniors one last time before graduation. It is their last high school art show.”
The Digital Art Show was opened to any Jeff Tech student wanting to participate, Dragich said. Students were asked to submit pictures and a biography about themselves.
The projects hit a wall when it was announced schools would be closed for two weeks due to COVID-19, Dragich said. Students were concerned about what would happen to the online art show.
But, it continued, and featured 32 Jeff Tech artists. The work can be viewed on Jeff Tech’s art Instagram page “@jefftechart.”
“The virtual art show has been my way to connect with my students with this break from school,” she said. “I have kept the communication open in case the students need it.”
Dragich has also gone through previous posts, pulling photos from in-school projects students undertook throughout the year and reposting them.
“The next step will be providing assistance electronically to continue their art education,” she said. “I created a class on Google Classroom where my art students will be able to access and find art prompts and activities to continue creating over this break.”