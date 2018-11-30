REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) sends backpacks full of hearty meals for families home with students every Friday.
Jeff Tech vo-tech Principal Melissa Mowry said the backpack program, something she is “very passionate about,” was started during the 2016-2017 school year.
This year the program is helping 13 families, totaling between 50-60 people, Mowry said. The program began with eight families.
“Each year we have increased the number of students we help,” she said. “We send enough food home for the entire family.”
The bags are distributed each Friday, and the students return them on Monday, Mowry said. Each week, the family is given fruits, vegetables, snacks, breakfast items such as cereal and pancake mix, drinks, side dishes like rice, noodles or mashed potatoes, and a frozen meat item, such as hamburger or chicken. The backpacks also include french fries, chicken nuggets, hot dogs, lunchmeat or something similar.
Program volunteers send home Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to all of the family recipients, as well as Easter dinner. The amount of donations the program has received and been able to buy has been overwhelming, Mowry said.
Staff members often come together to help with the packing of the bags, Mowry says.
“It’s a way to give back to our students and families in need,” she said. “Students come to the office on Fridays to pick up the bags, and they are smiling and happy — I love seeing happy students.”
This idea stemmed from training she attended with administrators from another school district who have their own backpack program, Mowry said. It presented itself as just another way to help her students, she went on.
“We recognized that our students would benefit from a program of this type,” she said. “To our surprise, this program has been more successful than we could ever imagine it would be.”
Much of the time, Jeff Tech is focused on helping its students, as well as the full-time adult students, too — easing the stresses of their everyday lives, Mowry says.
“Some of our families have many other obstacles that they have to deal with,” she said. “If I can remove one of those obstacles, I believe we should.”
