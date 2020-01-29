REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational School) board members reconvened for their January meeting after taking the month of December off, discussing Career and Technical Education Month in February and other topics.
New board member Chad Pearce joined the crew in the New Year, as well as three alternates — Don Gill, Robert Cherubini, Dustin Dodd and Dr. Jeanne Martino-McAlllister.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said a career fair will be held at noon Feb. 27. Public recruitment fairs will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 18 and 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 18. Students will be traveling to school board meetings and giving presentations in February, and school visits with eighth graders and elementary students have been scheduled with all four of Jeff Tech’s districts.
Fillman thanked each board member for their service in recognition of School Board Appreciation Month and recognized Jeff Tech’s Skills USA district competition and Future Business Leaders of America competition winners.
New contractsThe board approved employment agreements from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2025, for the Information Technology (IT) Director Robbie McMeekin, Adult Education Coordinator Joe Shields and Maintenance Director Troy Frederick.
“We are very excited for you all to come on board at Jeff Tech for the next five years,” Fillman said.
Business Manager Sherry Hasselman discussed the success of the Community Eligibility Provision Program, which offers free breakfast and lunch to all students. Eighty percent of students are taking advantage of school lunch. Board members concluded this is a great program — students don’t have to be embarrassed about accepting free meals, since they are free for everyone.
Donations
Jeff Tech accepted several donations recently, including:
- A $2,500 donation for the backpack program from Stoltz Toyota
- A $100 donation for the school’s holiday dinner from Thomas Zimmerman II and Bill Hartz of Western PA Health Consortium
- A $100 donation for Christmas decorations from American Legion Post 392 in Reynoldsville
- A $328 donation of Nason paint solvent for the Auto Collision department and Skills competition from Hovis Auto Supply
- Donation of four gallons of pro-series high-bond filler for the Auto Collision department, valued at $200
“I’m impressed with all of the people, organizations and businesses helping our students,” Chairman Fred Park said. “It’s a compliment to what we are doing here at Jeff Tech.”