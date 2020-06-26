REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) board approved several agenda recommendations at this week’s meeting.
Contracts and purchases
- The transferring of proceeds from the sale of surplus items to the capital projects account.
- Jeff Tech’s continuing agreement with Tri-County Workforce Investment Boards for postsecondary classroom training for July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021.
- Entering into an agreement with the Community Guidance Center for social services.
- Renewing the school insurance coverage with Charles P. Leach for $97,197.
- The general fund transfer of $2,928.10 to the food service fund for Little Viking Childcare food costs. The program will reimburse the general fund in 2020-21.
Personnel
- The transfer of up to 22 sick days from DuBois Area School District for Nora Jenney, effective Aug. 1, 2020.
- The special education instructors be granted up to 30 additional days of employment at the discretion of the director for planning and implementation of services during August.
- The practical nursing coordinator’s agreement be extended at the current rate of pay.
- The director be authorized to fill any vacant instructional and practical nursing positions as necessary.
Miscellaneous
- The senior class of 2020 donate any remaining funds to Jeff Tech’s backpack program.
- The adult lunch price be set at $4 for 2020-21 and breakfast at $2.50.
- Seven activity fund clubs were approved for the upcoming school year.
- School nurse Donna Overman and Practical Nursing Instructor Melissa Sturrock were awarded tenure after completing three years of satisfactory ratings.