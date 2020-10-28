REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) school board recognized staff members while handling other business during Monday evening’s meeting.
The board accepted a grant from the Jefferson County CARES funding for $11,790.
Also approved was the hiring of Denise Strattan as a full-time special education paraprofessional at a wage of $12 per hour. This position is being paid by the Perkins Grant funding. Jared Delp was also approved as an unpaid intern in the IT Department for a total of 300 hours for the remainder of the school year.
During the reports, board member Jeff Ginther made special mention about the Cooperative Education Report, highlighting the work of the committee.
“I’m very happy to see we added eight more students to that program in the month of October. With all the things you hear going on in the economy and the COVID outbreaks, that is phenomenal, so keep up the good work,” Ginther said.
He said when he talks to people considering coming to Jeff Tech, he makes sure to tell them they have the opportunity to work during their senior year.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman gave thanks for the Summer Food Service Plan, saying this had made a big difference for child nutrition programs.
“Another thank you to the staff at Jeff Tech and the leadership at Jeff Tech for continuing to plug away through this, and give an education to kids that they couldn’t get without being here,” Fillman said.
Chairperson Fred Park also gave thanks to the staff, both the professional and support staff, highlighting the importance the support staff has had this year for keeping the school clean and ready for students.
The following donations were also accepted by Jeff Tech:
- 58 cloth shopping bags from InFirst Bank in Punxsutawney for the backpack program, $136.
- Hoods fenders, repair panel, manuals, and books from Jim Ross of Brockway for use in the Automotive Collision shop, $5,000.
- Nonperishable food items from Jessica Wilson for the backpack program, $65.
The board also held two executive sessions on legal matters Monday, one from 5 to 6 p.m. and a second from 6:15 to 6:25 p.m.