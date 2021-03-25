REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee approved several personnel and miscellaneous agenda items and donations at Monday evening’s meeting.
Grants
- Jeff Tech accepted a school grant for the Collision Repair program from the Greater Philadelphia I-CAR Committee in the amount of $9,000. Instructor Pam Kerr submitted the grant application.
Personnel
- Jeff Tech will employ summer help at $10 per hour, not exceeding 1,800 hours, throughout the months of June, July and August to assist with summer cleaning.
- The committee approved hiring cooperative education students in the building maintenance department at $10 per hour for 30 hours per week in 2021-2022.
- Emily Kniseley was approved as a career and technical education (CTE) substitute.
Miscellaneous
- The Jeff Tech general fund budget for 2021-2022 in the amount of $9,682,656 is to be advertised and forwarded to the sending school boards for review, as well as put on display in preparation for the adoption-by-mail ballot April 26, 2021.
- Jeff Tech approved a 2021 graduate date of June 8 at 7 p.m.
- The formation of an Activity Fund Club was approved.
Donations
- Jeff Tech accepted a donation from Symmco of Sykesville of 300 water bottles for student use, valued at $658.
- Matthew and Patricia Stockdale donated $150 to the Tom Tinker Scholarship Fund.