REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee approved several agenda items during its May 24 meeting.
Contracts/purchases
- The committee approved entering into an agreement with Tri-County Workforce Investment Boards for postsecondary classroom training for July 1, 2021.
- Jeff Tech accepted a proposal from PALCO for a Kohler generator model with a five-year service agreement in the amount of $47,964.
- Jeff Tech will enter into a 60-month rental agreement with UniFirst effective Aug. 23, 2021.
- It will also enter into a 260-week agreement with Paris Uniform Services effective Aug. 23, 2021.
- Jeff Tech will host an online auction in partnership with Hostetter Auctioneers for a marketing/advertising fee of $650.
- Donna Hoffman will provide financial aid processing services to Practical Nursing Program students effective June 1, 2021.
- The firm Ferraro, Kruk and Ferraro will continue to be Jeff Tech’s school solicitor for the 2021-2022 school year for a monthly retainer of $750, as well as $150 for hourly services.
Personnel
- Special education instructors are granted up to 18 additional days of employment in July and August at the per-diem rate of pay. Administrative Director Barry Fillman clarified that the 18 days is for the entire department, three days per staff member.
Miscellaneous
- Jeff Tech will accept $235,666 for the LPN (Licensed Practical Nursing) Program under the American Rescue Plan for Higher Education Emergency Relief for both institutional and student funding.
- Jeff Tech will continue with PSBA (Pennsylvania School Board Association) membership services at a cost of $1,575 and PSBA Policy and Administrative Regulation Services at a cost of $2,149. The total cost is $3,724 for 2021-2022.
- Amber Hathorn, Special Education supervisor, is permitted to enroll in and, upon successful completion, be compensated for education courses taken through Neumann University (IU9).
- Funds from community service events such as the holiday banquet, fall festival and backpack program will be kept in a designated fund for future community service activities.
- Secretary Tracy Giles will be paid $300 per year for article writing, a part of the $9,200 budget in the association agreement.
Donations
- A donation of two Ford F-150 trucks from Community Action Inc. was accepted by the committee for Jeff Tech’s automotive programs.
- A donation of two cars from Jefferson County was also accepted for the automotive programs.