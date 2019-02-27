REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) committee members discussed the possibility of one day partnering with other area schools for continuing education of its Practical Nursing Program.
The conversation was sparked when the board moved to approve increasing Practical Nursing Program tuition to $16,000 for the 2019-2020 class. That tuition is currently set at $15,500.
Coordinator Brenda Hodge noted the tuition price includes all charges, including textbooks, services and other fees the program requires. She added that Jeff Tech’s nursing program remains very competitive with other local schools.
Member George Powers brought up the topic of students beginning their nursing education at Jeff Tech, then continuing at an accredited college — such as Butler Community College in Brockway — for further credits.
Hodge responded that the idea has come up before, and said Jeff Tech would need to partner with another local institution to authorize college-level credits and transfers. Board members agreed to continue a discussion on the topic.
In other reports, Principal Melissa Mowrey spoke to the board about the success of the eighth grade tours held over the past two weeks.
The format was changed this year — students picked two shops to visit, and stayed the entire day, Mowrey said.
“We have seen an increase, overall, as far as interest in the school,” she said. “Every district was happy with the new format.”
Recruitment fairs will be held at JT on the evenings of March 6 and March 20, Mowrey added.
More than 60 representatives will also attend the Career Fair on Thursday at noon, said Administrative Director Barry Fillman.
“Everyone that comes through those doors leaves with a better understanding of the school,” he said.
Mowrey added that this year’s semi formal dance was the largest the school has seen in a long time, welcoming 121 students into the Collision Repair shop on Jan. 25.
The Jeff Tech Art Showcase will also begin March 1 and last through March 22. A reception will be held at Winkler Gallery in DuBois from 5-7:30 p.m. on Friday.
