REYNOLDSVILLE — The start of the Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) school year and its cooperative education program were Monday evening board meeting topics.
The meeting started with a moment of silence honoring longtime board member Jim Baun, who died recently, as well as for loved ones of two other committee members.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman thanked several people, including the maintenance staff, teachers and IT staff members, for the preparation of the school prior to the first day of classes Aug. 27.
Principal Melissa Mowrey added that parents who attended orientation were excited about what Jeff Tech offers.
The board approved paying DuBois Area School District $188,579 — the amount Jeff Tech receives through the Perkins Grant — to offset special education costs. It was also approved that the Licensed Practical Nursing program receive $11,350 through the Perkins Grant in the 2019-2020 school year.
Business Manager Sherry Hasselman said the hourly wage for custodial maintenance and food service employees increased from $9 per hour to $10. The committee approved this wage.
The committee also approved the transfer of $17,000 made from the school’s online auction to the capital projects account. The auction typically sells obsolete equipment using an auctioneer.
This auction helps Jeff Tech stay up-to-date on modern-day equipment, Fillman added. Hasselman noted that the auction went very well, only bringing $3,500 the first year in 2017.
“It helps us stay relevant to the current era,” he said. “Sometimes equipment has to go, but it’s useful to someone.”
Board member Jeff Ginther reported that Jeff Tech’s cooperative education program had the highest participation rate in western Pennsylvania in the 2018-2019 school year.
Fillman added that the community partnerships formed, such as that with Legacy Truck Centers, a business that wants to help and hire Jeff Tech students, are essential to keeping the program successful.
New cooperative education coordinator Joe Shields also has a lot of experience he’ll be able to share with students, Fillman said.
Resignations, new hires
The following substitutes were approved for hire in 2019-2020 school year:
- James Dixon, machine shop and academic
- Joan Langham, academic and career and technical education
- Eric Bradford and Travis Kalgren, custodial maintenance
Morgan Zaffuto was approved as the adult education evening instructor for the welding and outreach training program at the class II level.
Computer operator Debra Reasinger will resign as of Sept. 3, 2019.
Donations for the Jeff Tech backpack program were received from the following organizations:
- Reynoldsville Elks 0519 — $50
- Fraternal Order of Eagles #1231 in Punxsutawney — $500
- Fraternal Order of Eagles #965 in Falls Creek — $250
- Sandy Hose Company No. 1 in DuBois — $250
- Adrienne Beimel of Kersey also donated 58 pairs of LuLaroe leggings for Jeff Tech’s clothing closet.