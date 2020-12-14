REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s cooperative education program, among other topics, was a highlight of last week’s regular meeting.
Committee member Jeff Ginther noted that there have been 22 co-op positions added this school year. Although this is half the number of students than last year, there is something to be said considering there is a pandemic.
Principal Missy Mowrey chimed in, adding that when the students were off school in March during the shutdown, many seniors obtained full-time jobs, and chose to do their school work virtually this year, so they could continue working.
It was recommended that Business Manager Sherry Hasselman be authorized to pay the December bills. Committee Chairman Dr. Fred Park extended a “Thank you” to Hasselman and the business office staff for their hard budgetary work.
It was approved that Jeff Tech accept a $69,517 grant from Continuity of Education Grants for Career and Technical Education Centers (GEER funds).
Personnel
- It was approved that Drafting, Engineering and Design Instructor Thomas Tinker, who has been battling cancer, resign as of Jan. 29, 2021. Park and other members of the board extended a note of appreciation for Tinker and all he has done for students.
- A substitute list for various Jeff Tech areas was approved, including Frank Villella, Joan Langham and Brittany Holt.
- It was approved that employees be permitted to take a medical sabbatical for restoration of health beginning Dec. 10 through the last day of the 2020-2021 school year.