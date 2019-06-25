REYNOLDSVILLE — The Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Committee discussed the fall semester, Positive Behavior Support and Cooperative Education programs Monday evening.
Committee Chairman Fred Park started the meeting by passing around a card for Drafting, Design and Engineering instructor Tom Tinker, who is suffering from brain cancer, for everyone to sign.
New business
Under contracts and purchases, the committee agreed to enter into an agreement with Little Viking Childcare Center based in Reynoldsville for the upcoming school year. Previously, Jeff Tech’s daycare was Creative Garden LLC of Punxsutawney. The board also agreed to provide meals and snacks for the child care.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman said Christy Weaver of Reynoldsville will direct the solo day care site.
Under miscellaneous items, it was recommended the adult lunch price be set at $3.75 and the breakfast at $2.25 for the 2019-2020 school year. Business Administrator Sherry Hasselman confirmed the community eligibility provision program, which offers free breakfast and lunch to all enrolled students, will continue next year.
Programs
Park asked JT Principal Melissa Mowry if the committee could hear a summary report on the Pennsylvania Positive Behavior Support Program, which allows students, staff, parents and administration to “develop school-wide expectations.”
“I’m very interested in hearing how that was,” Park said.
“Our plan is already set for next year,” Mowrey responded, adding that they could do a presentation on the program at the August meeting.
Board member Jeff Ginther told members he ran into a student recently who is enrolled in the school’s Cooperative Education program. The student is making much more than significant wage, he said, and has a job lined up after graduation.
Ginther said he is eager to see a new crop of students get involved in the program, one that greatly benefits their future, again in the fall.