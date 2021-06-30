REYNOLDSVILLE — During Monday evening’s Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) meeting, Drafting, Engineering and Design student Cort Holben was awarded the first $2,075 scholarship in memory of teacher Thomas Tinker.
Tinker, a Drafting instructor at Jeff Tech for 23 years, died in December 2020 after battling brain cancer. The annual Thomas Tinker Scholarship was started by the school in his honor.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman spoke of both Tinker and Holben during the presentation.
“Tom believed in Jeff Tech and its students,” he said. “When we were approached with the idea for the scholarship, we considered a student who embodies his spirit and desire to continue to improve.”
Tinker’s wife, Amy, attended the meeting as well, bringing tears to some eyes as she spoke. She thanked Jeff Tech and its faculty for the support showed when Tinker was diagnosed.
“The love and support was amazing,” she said. “It’s what got us through. And my faith. I’m grateful for all of you as his friends.”
Amy told the committee she chooses to focus on Tinker’s death as it “being the day he entered heaven.”
“I know you’re going to do well, and I wish you all the best,” Amy said to Holben.
Holben’s parents, Scott and Michelle of Brookville, also attended. Holben will be attending Penn State DuBois in the future.