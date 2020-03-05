REYNOLDSVILLE — Being back at Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) is an honor says 1991 graduate Perry Neal, who is now the school’s Precision Machine Shop instructor.
Neal has been a machinist for 30 years, formerly working at FEMCO Machine Co., Achme Machine and Welding Co. and Miller Welding.
Neal participated in Jeff Tech’s cooperative education program his high school senior year, something he highly recommends to his students now — working in the real world while they’re still in school. He currently has two students in the co-op program — one at PACE Precision Products in DuBois and J. Knapp Enterprises in Brookville.
Before students join co-op, Neal encourages them to earn credentials from The National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) through a machining project.
Neal trained other employees at Achme Machine and Welding Co. in Punxsutawney, he said, similarly to teaching high-school-age students at Jeff Tech.
He never expected to be a teacher, but he has enjoyed working with youth, and witnessing the excitement they share for the trade.
Machining is a dying trade that’s in high demand, Neal adds.
“Everything you touch starts in a machine shop — the front fender on your car, the fork you ate breakfast with, your eyeglasses,” he said.
Another perk of teaching Machine Shop is working with his 15-year-old son, Ty Neal, who already knows he wants to also be a machinist. Neal’s wife and two daughters also attended Jeff Tech.
Jeff Tech’s course prepares students for entry-level positions in a machine shop, Neal said. Students are learning how to operate several machines, including lathe and milling and surface grinding machines and CNC (Computer Numerical Control) setups and operation.
Jeff Tech’s former Precision Machine Shop teacher, Dick Hoare, still comes in to help with classes sometimes, Neal said, and left a great foundation for him to work with.
Neal says in the future, he plans to push more CNC (Computer Numerical Control) training, and focus on advanced techniques.
It’s exciting to be a part of shaping future workers, Neal says, and to be a part of the Jeff Tech team.