REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s 2020 graduation ceremony at Hummingbird Speedway and new hires for its special education department were highlights of this week’s board meeting.
The first in-person meeting since the school shutdown was held in the gymnasium. Administrative Director Barry Fillman said the board, staff members and visitors were able to “be together,” while also being spread apart.
“It was nice to hear and see each other,” he said.
Fillman said there will be no July meeting, with the next one being pushed up to Aug. 3 to discuss plans for fall.
The graduation ceremony, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, was moved to Thursday due to weather predictions, Fillman notes.
In February, Jeff Tech administrators announced that it would be providing its own special education services, rather than DuBois Area School District, beginning in the 2020-2021 school year.
The school approved new Special Education Supervisor Amber Hathorn’s contract, effective July 1 and lasting through June 30, 2025. Special Education Instructor Isabel Rosiek was also hired effective July 1.
Hathorn comes to Jeff Tech from Seneca Highlands IU9, Fillman said.
“We are pretty excited with our new hire,” he said. “That’s a huge piece of the special education puzzle for us.”