REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) held its 2020 graduation ceremony in a non-traditional location Thursday.
Students gathered in their cap and gowns at Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville, where 80 seniors graduated, according to Principal Melissa Mowrey.
The ceremony was originally planned for Tuesday, but due to predicted weather conditions, was postponed until Thursday.
The class valedictorian, Emma Horne, is a cosmetology major and was a speaker in the virtual graduation.
All of the school’s speakers participated in the virtual graduation ceremony May 29, Mowrey notes.
Jeff Tech students each received their diplomas on June 3.