REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech’s cosmetology program was the focus of its monthly committee meeting on Tuesday.
According to Jeff Tech Administrative Director Barry Fillman, a certain field of study is highlighted at each committee meeting, in order to give more insight into that program and what it offers for students and their futures.
During the recognition of the Cosmetology program, instructor Bonnie Skinner explained what happens within the program and allowed students to display some of the things they have learned.
“This gives students the chance to communicate their goals in front of people they may not know, and the community sees what the payoff is for coming here (to Jeff Tech),” Fillman said.
Student Elizabeth Wine spoke about the skills she has acquired and the dream of owning her own salon one day.
“They key is to have them share what they’ve actually learned and what their opportunities are, because it creates an awareness about what they’re learning and their career goals afterward,” Fillman said.
During the meeting, it was recommended that Dr. Thomas Lesniewski be named chief school administrator at Jeff Tech from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2019.
It also was recommended Jeff Tech accept a quote amount of $13,624 to upgrade the Raulalnd PA System for public and school announcements available to the Diesel Mechanics Building.
A recommendation was made that the resignations of Auto Mechanics Instructor Andrew Watt and Science Instructor Sandra Raybuck be accepted as of May 31.
Jeff Tech’s School Resource Officer, Bill Tangren, was also in the spotlight, as he will no longer be full time next year.
Another focus of Tuesday’s meeting was the winners of Skills USA championships — competitions that allow auto mechanic students to compete against their counterparts at other career centers. Jeff Tech students competed in the state competition and the medal winners were recognized at the meeting.
Dick Hoare, who teaches Precision Machine Shop, spoke about the National Institute for Metal Working Skills (NIMS) certificaiton that his students received.
The next meeting, which will be held June 28 at 6 p.m., will focus on Jeff Tech’s Adult Practical Nursing Program.
