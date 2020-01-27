REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) was recently the host for a portion of the 2020 District Skills USA competition.
Jeff Tech Skills USA Advisor Bonnie Skinner said the school hosted the precision machining, welding, welding sculpture and welding fabrication portion of the competition Jan. 20, with nine different schools in district seven competing.
The rest of the competition was held at the Jaffa Shrine Center in Altoona Jan. 21. Students were also bussed to different locations during this part of the competition to compete in different settings pertaining to their shops.
The nature of the competition varies by shop, Skinner said. For example, welding fabrication students are given blueprints and form a plan for a project two weeks beforehand, then judges evaluate them on the day of the Skills USA competition.
“It’s a great opportunity for any student to do Skills USA,” Skinner said. “It helps prepare them for the workforce. These kids are going to get in to a job, and a lot of them are very competitive, especially for advancement.”
With more than 365,000 students and advisors joining Skills USA each year, the national association — serving high school, college and middle school students studying careers in trade, technical and skilled-service occupations — aims to shape world-class workers and leaders.
Jeff Tech student Skylar Allshouse won first place in welding sculpture, competing against six students from different schools, and will go on to the Skills USA state competition, Skinner said.
Brendan Crate took second place in welding out of seven different schools, and Hunter Bailey, James Fetterman and Joe Simmons took second in welding fabrication. Payten Adams, Kelsey DeLarme, Emery Faith, Alexandra Maxim, Leah McConnell, Hannah Rake and Miles Sabatine also took second place in their shop categories.
Eric Bradford won first place in building construction, Kyle Knapp in precision machining and Isaiah Troutman in technical computer applications. This is Knapp’s third year competing in Skills USA, Skinner said, and he will go on to compete at the state competition in Hershey April 15.
Bronze third-place winners included Jerilyn Brumbaugh, Lisa Reitz and Lauren Wingert.