REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) is in the midst of celebrating Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, welcoming area students for tours and hosting career and recruitment fairs.
Principal Melissa Mowry said eighth graders from Jeff Tech’s sending districts — DuBois, Brookville, Brockway and Punxsutawney — visited the school the first two weeks of February. Students chose two shops in which to spend the day, participating in different projects.
Guidance Counselor Jessica Schwabenbauer said she has heard from students that these shop tours helped solidify their decision about whether or not to come to Jeff Tech.
“The hands-on activities seem really effective,” she said.
Jeff Tech’s Recruitment Fair will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. March 18, welcoming parents and students to learn about the school, Mowry said.
“Parents can ask teachers questions and tour the shops,” she said.
Elementary tours with fourth and fifth graders have also been held throughout the month, Mowry said. She and Administrative Director Barry Fillman take students to area school board meetings throughout the month, where they offer a presentation on a particular trade.
Jeff Tech’s Career Fair will be held from noon-3 p.m. Feb. 27. Representatives and employers from local industries will attend.
For Jeff Tech to remain an integral part of the community, it has had to adapt throughout the years, Fillman said.
“We must continually search for emerging technology and anticipate career trends in order to serve the students of today and be relevant in the future. Our local employers depend on us for skilled employees, and our families depend on us to start our students on a path to success.”
Jeff Tech is a source of pride for those who have gone on to build successful careers, Fillman said.
“I believe our students realize they are on their way to somewhere, and Jeff Tech can get them there,” he said. “Over time, I have watched a tremendous amount of students come in and find a place at Jeff Tech. They feel supported to be what and who they want to be, and find peers along the way.”