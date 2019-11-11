REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) held its annual Veterans Day Program Thursday afternoon, welcoming a gym full of students, former soldiers and special speakers.
The Brockway Parson-Marnati American Legion Post 95 Honor Guard attends the event each year, said assembly Director Lyndsey Tamburlin.
Post 95 Commander Bill Sabatose read a touching poem about veterans to the audience. He also read a list of late veterans’ names, with another official ringing a bell after each name.
The Sykesville Ladies Auxilary also had four members who attended.
Tamburlin spoke about the veterans of Jeff Tech, too, including staff and faculty members Tom Weaver, welding and technology instructor who was a third-class petty officer in the U.S. Navy and Brian Lenkerd, biology and chemistry instructor who served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1195-2003. His son, Tyler Lenkerd, is also currently serving as a first-class airman in the U.S. Air Force, assigned to the 451st maintenance squadron in Afghanistan.
Electronic systems mechanic Kevin Kennedy also served in the U.S. Air Force, Pennsylvania National Guard and Pennsylvania Army Nation Guard, Tamburlin said. Jeff Tech’s School Resource Officer Kurtis Rummel is also in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Veteran Chris Knarr, also the uncle of Veterans Day Art Contest winner Emily Kennedy, gave a speech about the hardships both soldiers and families face, talking about his own family’s experience while he was deployed.
Tamburlin also read a poem specifically dedicated to Vietnam veterans. Her father, George, is a Vietnam veteran, and it’s a cause close to her heart.
“(That is) why I feel that having these programs is so important,” she said.
Honor Guard members held their gun salute outside of the gymnasium at the end of the ceremony.