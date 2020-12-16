REYNOLDSVILLE — Although the year 2020 has looked much different, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) is keeping holiday celebrations alive in a safe way.
Guidance Counselor Jessica Schwabenbauer said instead of picking the tags off the Viking Tree this year, she created a Google doc and invited everyone to it.
“They just click the link in their email, and they can see what each tag is and write their name on it,” she said.
The Viking Tree represents students in Jeff Tech’s backpack program. Each student on the tree writes a needed item or an item from their wish list on the tag, Schwabebauer said, and they also receive a clothing tag. There are 11 families on this year’s virtual tree.
It was important to still do the Viking Tree this year, said Principal Melissa Mowrey.
“I believe more families are struggling this year due to the economy,” said Mowrey. “This is one way we could really help our families.”
A lot of Jeff Tech’s sending schools in the area are using Google Classroom, she added. The virtual way of doing things is a safe tool to protect students and staff.
“It’s also a way of making our staff feel like the holidays are as normal as they can be,” Schwabenbauer said. “This is something we have done for several years. We wanted to try and incorporate something that’s normal, and a feel-good activity.”
Another bit of normalcy, Mowrey says, are Jeff Tech’s holiday shop parties held each year. Unfortunately, those can’t take place this year, but the staff is making sure a celebration still happens.
Administration is working with the cafeteria, and ordering pizza and wings from Main Street Pizza, Mowrey said, then breaking everything down individually, so each student will receive so much pizza, as well as an ice cream dessert.
“Although it won’t be the traditional party, they’ll still get to have some type of celebration,” Mowrey said. “It’s important — it’s Christmas. It’s one thing students look forward to. We’re going to try and keep it as normal and safe as we can.”
The week of Dec. 14, Jeff Tech is also hosting a holiday spirit week, a new activity this school year.
Themes include buffalo plaid day, crazy Christmas hat or hair day, red and green day, ugly sweater day and crazy Christmas outfit day, said Schwabenbauer.