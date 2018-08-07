REYNOLDSVILLE — The 64th Jeff Tech Practical Nursing Program class celebrated its graduation on Aug. 1.
Program Coordinator Brenda Hodge began with a welcome, and the Florence Nightingale Pledge. Graduation ceremony addresses were presented by LPN Linda Misceli, Nursing Instructor Melissa Sturrock and graduates Michele Hutton and Tammy Runyan.
Scholastic awards were presented by instructor Nancy Rosman.
Kelly Boyer was chosen by her fellow students to receive the “Diana McLaughlin Peer Recognition Award.”
Kelly Schweiger was selected by faculty to receive the “Bridget Nestor Christenson Spirit of Nursing Award.”
Tammy Runyan was recognized with the Patient Advocate Award.
Michele Hutton received the “Mark Ruth Spirit of Nursing Award” for excellence as a returning adult student, and was the class valedictorian. Angela Nighswander was the class salutatorian.
School nursing pins and flowers were presented by instructors.
A reception for graduates and their friends and families was held after the ceremony.
Applications for the fall 2018 program are still being accepted. The 11-month program has a 90 percent job satisfaction and job placement rate.
Contact the Jeff Tech Practical Nursing Program at 814-653-8420 or email Mary at mojones@jefftech.us for further information.
