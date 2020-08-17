REYNOLDSVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) Principal Melissa Mowrey said planning has begun for the school’s backpack program, but plans for it are a little different.
“We have already ordered meat and will begin grocery shopping soon,” she said. “We are currently soliciting donations for the program. I foresee a larger need this school year, and I want to be prepared to fill it.”
The backpack program was started in the 2016-2017 school year, typically helping between 50-60 people.
Backpacks are typically distributed each Friday, and students return them on Monday, but that will not be able to take place this year due to COVID-19, Mowrey said.
“We have contacted some local businesses for disposable grocery bags,” she said. “We have been receiving donations for those.”
Throughout the school closure, Jeff Tech staff members delivered meals to “backpack families,” Mowrey said. This delivery method allowed them to deliver fresh meals, and alleviate another stressor parents and families may have been facing.
Mowrey said she is concerned that they will not be able to have a food drive this year, either.
“I’m hoping we will receive more donations if people are able,” she noted. “We really relied on the food drive to help supplement our food bank.”
Those who are interested in contributing can call 814-653-8265, ext. 129, and leave a message for Mowrey.