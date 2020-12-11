REYNOLDSVILLE — Prior to its regular meeting Wednesday, Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School) reorganized its committee of directors for 2021.
Administrative Director Barry Fillman commended Jeff Tech Superintendent Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, who he says has been a “tremendous support” to him during this challenging time in schools.
He also commended former committee member Roberta Ganoe, who “asked a lot of great questions” and was a great committee member.
Replacing Ganoe is Herb McConnell, former principal of Brookville High School.
Dr. Fred Park was again named as the committee chairman. Dr. James Brown was also reinstated as vice chairman.
“I want to say thank you for your confidence in myself and Dr. Brown, as we are navigating these turbulent waters,” Park said.
Park added that in his 52 years working in education, he has never seen a time like the COVID-19 pandemic. As Jeff Tech continues to “share productive community citizens,” it’s important to stay united.
“So much is expected of students and staff, and we have to work together,” Park said. “We need to, I believe, have mercy and grace as we go through a stressful time for all of us.”
Fillman also complimented Jeff Tech’s consistently dedicated leadership, and his staff for “pouring their heart” into this school year more than ever before.