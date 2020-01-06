BROOKVILLE — Jeff Tech (Jefferson County Vocational Technical School)’s annual art show will display more than 50 creations crafted by students this weekend.
The show’s opening reception will be held at CREATE (Community Resources Encouraging Artistic Talent and Education) Brookville on Main Street in Brookville from 6-8 p.m. Friday.
Jeff Tech art instructor Angela Dragich said the art show is held in January, since it showcases the progress of art class for the first semester.
Two-dimensional artwork will be displayed this year, Dragich said, as well as some student art images for sale.
Dragich also plans to have pictures of the Reynoldsville Hometown Mural and Paint the Plow projects displayed at the showcase. An art tree crafted by students will also display their hand-crafted ornaments, painted palette and mini canvasses.
“I am hoping students take advantage of creating a quick response (QR) code to include information about them and their artwork,” Dragich adds.
A quick response (QR) code is a barcode that can be utilized by smartphones to obtain more data. Using the code is an opportunity for students to share more about their artwork, and connect people to more images, Dragich said. There will be a QR code to more information about the mural, art tree and plow projects, too.
“More information will be typed, including images of the process of each of the art forms,” Dragich said. “An attendee can scan the QR code with their smart phone to read the information and see additional images.”
This is Jeff Tech’s fifth year partnering with CREATE Brookville, Dragich said. The location is close in proximity to students and their families, so they can attend the reception or visit.
“CREATE has a nice open room to display all of the artwork students submit for the show,” she said. “It promotes student art and sponsors local high-school art shows. My students are always excited to display work they are proud of creating.”
Light refreshments will also be provided by Jeff Tech culinary students.